Brokerages Set Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) PT at $8.42

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRC. Wall Street Zen raised Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $400.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Commerce.com has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Commerce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $450,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 444,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce.com by 1,073.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commerce.com by 55.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 387,836 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Commerce.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Commerce.com by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 777,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 714.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 605,753 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

