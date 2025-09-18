Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,520. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. This represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 794,602 shares valued at $220,766,166. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

