Breakwater Capital Group Takes $516,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWL stock opened at $163.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $164.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.