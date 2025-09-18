Breakwater Capital Group Takes $272,000 Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.4% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,300. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.08 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

