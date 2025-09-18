Breakwater Capital Group Has $401,000 Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EVTR stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

