BMO Capital Markets Raises McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Price Target to $25.00

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of MH opened at $14.08 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

