Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,341,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,941,000 after buying an additional 995,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0%

SYY opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

