Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.22. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

