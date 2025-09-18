Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 9,495 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $1,112,149.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,224,022 shares in the company, valued at $846,149,696.86. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,048 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $825,320.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 14,579 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,713,469.87.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 340,633 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $40,497,857.37.

On Monday, September 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03.

On Friday, July 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 8,706 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $959,749.44.

On Thursday, July 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 84,942 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $9,463,388.22.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 11,346 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,255,434.90.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 879 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $97,164.66.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 58,133 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $6,452,763.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 10,411 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,151,456.60.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 2.8%

TTAN opened at $113.99 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TTAN. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $11,111,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

