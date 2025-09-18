Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 157 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Begbies Traynor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.33.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 122.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,213.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 128.16.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total transaction of £138,880. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

See Also

