Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,847,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,502,000 after buying an additional 367,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,729,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after buying an additional 462,573 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,726,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 456,779 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 72.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,026,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,273,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

