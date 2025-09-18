Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) vs. The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Critical Comparison

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19% The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and The Restaurant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $6.06 4.82 The Restaurant Group $1.09 billion N/A -$84.73 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 1 0 2.00 The Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats The Restaurant Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. In addition, it engages in the franchise operations primarily in Europe and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

