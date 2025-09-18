Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $314,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $276,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

