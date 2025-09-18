Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $247.73 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $258.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

