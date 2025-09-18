Baron Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Stock Performance
Shares of CLS stock opened at $247.73 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $258.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.