Baron Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.45. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.