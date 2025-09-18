Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CureVac N.V. $CVAC

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $5.36 on Thursday. CureVac N.V. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.53.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). CureVac had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 38.21%.The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

