Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 176,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 308,115 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 777,807 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 114,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC opened at $7.83 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $662.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

