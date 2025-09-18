Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 786 VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,733,269. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.