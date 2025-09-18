Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 10.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.74). Approximately 970,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 118,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 244.

Bango Trading Down 3.1%

Insider Transactions at Bango

The stock has a market cap of £95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2,611.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.99.

In related news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £1,799.98. Also, insider Matt Wilson purchased 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.66. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

