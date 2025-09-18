Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 10.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.74). Approximately 970,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 118,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.58).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 244.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BGO
Bango Trading Down 3.1%
Insider Transactions at Bango
In related news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £1,799.98. Also, insider Matt Wilson purchased 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.66. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bango
Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.
The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.
Bango, where people subscribe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bango
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.