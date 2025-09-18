Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Balefire LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 389,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 344,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

