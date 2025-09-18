Balefire LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -454.55%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

