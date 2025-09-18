Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

