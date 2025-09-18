Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,554 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,291.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.