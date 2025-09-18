Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 936 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

