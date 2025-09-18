Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $640.86 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

