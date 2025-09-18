Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $452.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

