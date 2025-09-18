Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bae Systems stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. Bae Systems has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 10,259.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bae Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

