Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 577 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $376.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.10 and a 200-day moving average of $379.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.