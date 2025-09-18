Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,818.64. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,432,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

