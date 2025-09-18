Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,818.64. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,432,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP
Snap Trading Up 3.2%
NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.