Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Holdings in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,525 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.08% of Pony AI worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pony AI by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 644,518 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 747,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 3,136.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 613,238 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000.

Pony AI Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ PONY opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Sunday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

