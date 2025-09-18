B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Lantheus Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

LNTH stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

In related news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 38.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

