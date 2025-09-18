Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $111.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $94.90 on Friday. Axis Capital has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 3,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axis Capital by 169.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

