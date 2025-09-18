Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,500 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avalon GloboCare to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Avalon GloboCare has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

