Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,053,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,037,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
ASBRF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.59.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.