Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,053,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,037,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,844.3 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.