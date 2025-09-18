Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 76,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

