Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2308801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -476.50 and a beta of -0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,173,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 3,670.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,885,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aris Mining by 41,257.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aris Mining by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 604,672 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

