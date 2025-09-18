APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,393,000 after acquiring an additional 488,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after buying an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in APA by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

