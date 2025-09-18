Anthony K.K. Ngai Purchases 2,000 Shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,729.64. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony K.K. Ngai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,700 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $14,337.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $461,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 162.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

