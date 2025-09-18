Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 302,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 64,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

