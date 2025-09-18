Andrew Peer Sells 1,750 Shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Peer sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $17,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,742.50. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

