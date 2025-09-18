Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.1% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

NYSE:MSI opened at $477.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

