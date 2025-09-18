Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,701 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLDR. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 99,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.