Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $12.88

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8750.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,245. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $132,125. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.