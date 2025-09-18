Analysts Set Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $42.27

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.2727.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

RKLB opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $55.17.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. This represents a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $212,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,213.22. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,512,706 shares of company stock valued at $127,857,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $17,261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,342 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 908,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 338,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

