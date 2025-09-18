Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at $13.67

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6727.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,671,170. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

