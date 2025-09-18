Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $19.59

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5882.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 2,715.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

