American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,043 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

