American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in American Express Company $AXP

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 702 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.62. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

