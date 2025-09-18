American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,469 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 143,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 347,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 625,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHD opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

