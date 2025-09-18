Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and traded as low as $24.66. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 1,182 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DETNF

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

(Get Free Report)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.