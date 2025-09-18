Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and traded as low as $24.66. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 1,182 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DETNF
Aker BP ASA Price Performance
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker BP ASA
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.